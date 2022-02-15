Kurt Vile announces new album, (watch my moves)

The makers of Atlanta revealed that they were harassed while filming Season 3 of the series abroad. Variety reports that writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference this week. He explained that during their first night in London, they were approached by some drunk people outside of a bar, with one person from the group claiming that the Atlanta writers could easily break into a bar because they “all carry hammers,” which is another word for a gun.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO