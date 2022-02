PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases dropping in Philadelphia, the city announced Wednesday it’s easing restrictions, including lifting the vaccine mandate to eat inside restaurants. The only remaining COVID mandate in Philadelphia is for masks to be worn inside. Officials say the end is near. The end of all COVID restrictions in Philadelphia could happen in weeks. City health officials said a tiered system will be used to spell out potential future COVID-19 mandates in case of new variants that could cause cases to climb. The system would also be used if cases significantly drop. The city moved out of the extreme caution...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO