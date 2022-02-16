ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Exotic coatimundi found wandering loose in North Carolina

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhoO8_0eGHoUVe00

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said an unusual exotic animal was captured while wandering in Raleigh -- a white-nosed coatimundi.

The Raleigh Police Department said the coatimundi, a South American animal often known as a coati, was found wandering Tuesday night in a neighborhood near Enloe High School.

Coatis have long snouts like anteaters but are more closely related to raccoons.

The coati was taken to an exotic veterinarian, where it was later reunited with its owner.

Raleigh currently allows for the keeping of exotic animals as pets, but the city has been considering a new policy to regulate exotic and potentially dangerous animals after a venomous zebra cobra escaped from its owner in the city in the summer of 2021.

Comments / 25

Truth over facts
2d ago

dammit Carl I told you the meetup spot after u broke you out of the slammer. What are ya doing wondering around when you're convict on the run. Oh well our dreams of running away together to paradise will have to wait. Take care of yourself in there Carl😔

Reply(3)
25
Samantha Burrow
1d ago

so thankful he was found n returned to his owner n wasnt hurt hes so beautiful first time ive seen or even heard of one that i know of

Reply
7
james blunt
2d ago

they should not do this because when they get to large people turn them loose and endanger others the city should be held accountable

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon spotted in Texas is the first member of its species to ever be documented in the United States. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post that the bat falcon was photographed at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Baby born in Missouri interstate during snowstorm

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Missouri ended up helping to deliver a baby on the highway during a snowstorm. The Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that Boonville police officer Clinton Barger was driving a couple to Woman's Hospital in Columbia for a delivery Thursday morning and called for an ambulance to meet him at a fire station in Midway.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Raleigh, NC
Pets & Animals
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
286K+
Followers
50K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy