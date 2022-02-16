Exotic coatimundi found wandering loose in North Carolina

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said an unusual exotic animal was captured while wandering in Raleigh -- a white-nosed coatimundi.

The Raleigh Police Department said the coatimundi, a South American animal often known as a coati, was found wandering Tuesday night in a neighborhood near Enloe High School.

Coatis have long snouts like anteaters but are more closely related to raccoons.

The coati was taken to an exotic veterinarian, where it was later reunited with its owner.

Raleigh currently allows for the keeping of exotic animals as pets, but the city has been considering a new policy to regulate exotic and potentially dangerous animals after a venomous zebra cobra escaped from its owner in the city in the summer of 2021.