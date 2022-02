Jayson Tatum admitted the last offseason that missing out on All-NBA honors that could have netted him a bigger contract from the Celtics stung quite a bit. The 24-year-old received a pair of first-team votes, nine second-team votes and 32 third-team votes but was bested by Jimmy Butler (131 points) and Paul George (89 points) for the final two All-NBA forward slots. Tatum did finish ahead of third-team All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving (61 points) in the voting but was listed as a forward in the vote tally since that was the position he received the most votes.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO