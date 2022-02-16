Man found fatally shot inside Kansas City, Kansas, apartment

Great Bend Police Sergeant Gary Davis is 56 years old. He has served as a police officer for 33 years, 30 of which in Great Bend, and he questions how much longer he can keep performing a high-stress and sometimes physically-demanding job. Davis noted studies that show police officers live to an average age of 57 due to, among other reasons, the hazards of the job and the stress on the mind and body.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO