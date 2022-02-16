ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buick Teases Upcoming Debut of its First U.S. Battery-Electric Vehicle

By Paul A. Eisenstein
thedetroitbureau.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a media backgrounder in March 2020, General Motors offered a sneak peek at nearly a dozen battery-electric vehicles it was developing for each of its four North American brands. Since then, GM has made a lot of news about its plans for Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC, but almost...

BUYING CARS

