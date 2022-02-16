ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Report: Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Value

By Kira Haslett
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA report by Grandview Research* states that the global vegan chocolate confectionery market size was valued at $467.2 million in 2020, with the expectation of continued growth at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The report cites veganism, awareness of animal cruelty and...

