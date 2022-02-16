Report: Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Value

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Vegan Supplements Market by Product Type, Form, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global vegan supplements market size was valued at $6,309.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,598.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Vegan supplements products help improve endurance of the athletes owing to which it is consumed by many sportsperson. Various high profile athletes, such as former world heavyweight champion boxer David Haye and ladies tennis champion Venus Williams have witnessed adopting vegan supplements in recent times. Moreover, large number of athletes and bodybuilders are switching to a vegan supplements diet as it is effective for enhancing fitness. Coaches, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and trainers focus on meeting nutritional needs as nutrition helps in proper training and recovery. In addition, surge in awareness among young athletes toward the benefits associated with vegan supplements drives the market growth.

NUTRITION ・ 6 DAYS AGO