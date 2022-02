Years ago, in the heyday of the NES Classic Edition, we put together a guide to building a retro emulation box with a Raspberry Pi board, the RetroPie operating system, and a few other fun accessories. We've updated that guide a couple of times over the years, and a lot of the advice in it is still useful. But enough has changed in the last few years—the Pi's hardware, the accessory ecosystem, the operating system, and even the emulators themselves—that we're totally overhauling that guide with new product recommendations and pointers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO