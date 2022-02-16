ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong wins 1500m gold in final short track event

By Alex Weiner
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoi Min-Jeong of South Korea won...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omaha.com

Choi wins 1,500 in Olympic short track; Canada takes gold

BEIJING (AP) — Choi Minjeong was a teenager competing in her first Olympics four years ago in her home country. She won two golds and began burnishing a reputation as one of South Korea's best short track speedskaters. Choi lived up to her reputation in Beijing, successfully defending her...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Miami

Three Americans Advance to Semifinals in Women's 1500m Short Track

The U.S. will be well represented in the semifinals of the women's 1500m short track speed skating event. Kristen Santos, Corinne Stoddard and Julie Letai all advanced to the semifinals of the event. Santos had the most impressive performance, winning her quarterfinal heat with a time of 2:21.02. Stoddard finished...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB meet Sweden in curling semi-final with Montell Douglas in bobsleigh action

Follow live coverage of day 14 of the Winter Olympics, as Eileen Gu claimed her second gold and third medal of the Games ahead of Team GB’s curling semi-final against Sweden this afternoon. Gu successfully secured gold in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final, one of the five gold medals up for grabs today, becoming the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games. The home favourite cruised to victory, nailing back-to-back 900s with advanced mid-air grabs on her way to posting the best score of 95.25.This is her second gold. She has already won a gold...
SPORTS
UPI News

Japan's Miho Takagi wins 1,000-meter speed skating gold

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Japan's Miho Takagi has won the women's 1,000-meter speed skating gold medal on Thursday in Beijing, setting a new world record in the process. At the national Speed Skating Oval, Takagi in one of the final heats of the day skated the 1,000 meters (0.62 miles) in 1 minute 13.19 seconds, breaking the 1 minute 13.56 seconds record set by Jorien Ter Mors in Pyeongchang in 2018.
SPORTS
ESPN

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund wins gold in women's skicross at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING -- World champion Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won the women's Olympic skicross competition on Thursday in a race where the third-place finisher was disqualified. Naeslund opened up a lead and held off Canada's Marielle Thompson on a snowy day along the winding course filled with bumps and jumps. The...
SPORTS
Hypebae

Eileen Gu Wins Her Third Medal at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu has just secured her third medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The Chinese skier took the lead in the Women’s Freeski Halfpipe event, winning her second gold. She made history as the first Freeski athlete to win a medal in three events in a single Olympic, completing her first run with a score of 93.25. In her second run, Gu added more spins, resulting in a score of 95.25.
SPORTS
NBC Bay Area

How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 17): Women's Figure Skating, Freeski Halfpipe and More

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Here’s Where Team USA Stands

The 2022 Winter Olympics continue rolling right along with Team USA picking up a number of key victories this week. Team USA currently sits in third place overall with 17 medals in their Winter Olympics competition. Of these 17 medals, Team USA has won seven gold medals, six silver medals and four bronze medals to this point. In terms of overall medal count, they trail only Norway and the Russian Olympic Committee. Norway has been dominant so far in the Winter Olympics with a staggering 27 medals already claimed. That total includes 12 gold medals, seven silver medals and seven bronze medals. The Russian Olympic Committee currently sits in second place with an impressive 20 medal finishes so far. They have four gold medals, seven silver medals and nine bronze medals. Directly behind Team USA in fourth place is our neighbor to the north, Canada, which has 17 medals, but only two gold medals. Rounding the top five is Austria with 16 medals, including six gold medals.
SPORTS
Fox News

Winter Olympics 2022: Britain, Sweden to play for men's curling gold

The British have clinched their first medal of the Beijing Games, thanks to Bruce Mouat and the men's curling team. Four Scottish lads beat the American defending Olympic champions 8-4 in the semifinals Thursday night to clinch no worse than a silver medal and earn the right to play Sweden for the gold.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy