Premier League

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund 'join the chase to sign Chelsea starlet Armando Broja' as the young striker continues to impress on loan at Southampton this season

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have joined the chase to sign Chelsea starlet Armando Broja, who has impressed during his loan spell at Southampton.

The 20-year-old is at St Mary's for the entirety of the 2021-22 season and has scored seven goals in 24 appearances under Ralph Hasenhuttl - catching the eye of many elite clubs across Europe.

Premier League rivals Arsenal were already monitoring the forward, but German giants Dortmund and Munich are both now reportedly interested in bringing the youngster to the Bundesliga, according to the Sun Online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKvVr_0eGHg88T00
Chelsea starlet Armando Broja is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djFYG_0eGHg88T00
The 20-year-old has impressed during his loan spell at Premier League side Southampton

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will even be open to selling the forward once he returns from his loan spell at St Mary's, as they will be keen to determine if he has a future at the Blues under Thomas Tuchel.

Broja only just put pen to paper on a five-year contract in July, meaning he will not go cheap or at all, especially considering Chelsea have struggled to get consistent goals from their attackers this season.

The youngster continues to impress with more regular playing time as he gave Manchester United captain Harry Maguire a torrid time in their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3823jW_0eGHg88T00
Broja gave Manchester United captain Harry Maguire a torrid time in their 1-1 draw on Saturday

Arsenal legend Martin Keown waxed lyrical about Broja's immense talent after the Saints held the Red Devils to a draw.

Keown drooled while on BT Sport: 'You have to applaud him, the pace he has. He's really impressed for Southampton.

'He's a physical specimen as well, the ball has been going into him, and Maguire hasn't been able to win them.

'He's got everything to his game. His pace there, look at how he wins it - he bullies Maguire there.

'So quick, direct. Players around him. This man is so difficult to play against.'

