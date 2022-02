Many fans were speculating a new Xenoblade Chronicles entry for the Nintendo Switch. Perhaps a port of Xenoblade Chronicles X was making its way. But nope! It was actually Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the Nintendo Switch! With the same amazing signature visuals, alongside open world mechanics, this game will without a doubt be a banger. With the official reveal from the Nintendo Direct, players may be wondering what is the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO