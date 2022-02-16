ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Biffy Clyro announces new documentary 'Cultural Sons of Scotland,' premiering next week

98online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiffy Clyro has announced a new documentary called Cultural Sons of Scotland. The film, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next Friday, February 25, tells the story of...

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Frank Turner releases The Resurrectionists featuring Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil

Ahead of the release of ninth album FTHC this Friday (February 11), Frank Turner has shared one final single, The Resurrectionists. Following the previously-released songs The Gathering, Miranda, Haven't Been Doing So Well, Non Serviam and A Wave Across A Bay, The Resurrectionists showcases another side to the record, as well as featuring a typically awesome cameo from Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro. Towards the end of the punk rock stomper, Simon joins in on gang vocals, yelling along to the glorious closing lyrics: 'We're all just kids let loose into the world / Waiting for someone to explain the rules / Unsupervised, unhappy and uncool / We're all just kids and that's all.'
MUSIC
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Neil
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Amazon Prime Video#Scottish#Biffyclyro Com#Abc Audio
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Share Coming Back To Life Video From Pulse Reissue

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a performance of "The Division Bell" track, "Coming Back To Life", as the latest preview to the upcoming reissue of their 1995 concert film, "Pulse." Due February 18, the restored and re-edited project captures the group on the European leg of a 1994...
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Heavy Metal Kings 'Whitesnake' Profiled In REELZ Music Documentary

Reelz premieres Whitesnake: The Story of Their Songs on Saturday, February 19th. The highly anticipated music special takes a deep dive into the London-based band who first took the stage in the late 1970s, and reveals which songs sent the British blues rockers across the Pond to become global music icons.
MUSIC
djmag.com

New documentary on Don Letts, legendary punk and reggae filmmaker and DJ, to be released next month

A new documentary about British punk and reggae filmmaker, DJ and musician Don Letts is set to be released next month. Watch the trailer for the doc below. is directed by William E. Badgley, whose previous work includes films about the bands The Slits and KARP, and the murder of John Lennon. His new release will play on select UK screens in March, including London's Ritzy and BFI Southbank (2/3 and 3/3), Glasgow Film Festival (4/3), HOME Manchester (5/3), and Sheffield's Showroom Workstation (6/3).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
Midland Daily News

'Bad Axe' documentary to premiere at SXSW

A documentary made by a Bad Axe native about his hometown will get its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, in March. "Bad Axe," directed by David Siev, is described in promotional materials as "a real-time portrait" of 2020 unfolding "as an Asian-American family in Trump's rural America fights to keep their restaurant and American dream alive in the face of a pandemic, Neo-Nazis and generational scars from the Cambodian Killing Fields."
BAD AXE, MI
kennythepirate.com

Disney Announces Premiere Date for New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

During today’s First Quarter 2022 Financial Results conference call, The Walt Disney Company announced some exciting news regarding the upcoming spin-off ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’. Check out when you’ll be able to view this new series!. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series. Almost a year ago, we brought you news that...
TV & VIDEOS
antiMUSIC

Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick will join Rod Stewart as special guests on his summer tour of North America. The series will open in Fort Worth, TX on July 1 and is scheduled to wrap up in Tampa, FL on September 3. Stewart shared the news via social media while also confirming...
TAMPA, FL
Billboard

Frank Turner Rocks to No. 1 on U.K. Midweek Chart With ‘FTHC’

FTHC (an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore) accumulates more than double the weekend sales of its closest competition, according to the Official Charts Company, to take outright leadership on the midweek chart. If it keeps its position when the chart is published this Friday, it’ll give Turner his first leader...
MUSIC
guitar.com

How Biffy Clyro’s guitar tech Richard Pratt made Dave’s BRIT Awards flamethrower guitar actually playable

Richard ‘Churd’ Pratt is perhaps best known to Guitar.com readers as the man behind the excellent Gone Fishing Effects, as well as the guitar technician for Biffy Clyro. But three weeks ago, he was called upon to take a break from building pedals and Biffy Clyro, for something a little more incendiary. Pratt was the man behind the flamethrower guitars played by Dave and his guitarist at last week’s BRIT Awards, which closed out the awards show by blasting metres-long bouts of flame from their headstocks during a performance of In The Fire.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

New Women Who Rock Documentary Series Announced

MGM-owned cable network Epix has announced a new documentary series called Women Who Rock, Deadline reports. Women Who Rock will reportedly include interviews with Kate Pierson of the B-52s, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Mavis Staples, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Sheila E, Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, and more. The four-part docuseries will be directed and executive produced by journalist and former Pitchfork editor Jessica Hopper. Additional executive producers include menswear designer John Varvatos (who converted CBGB into a store for his brand in 2008), Derik Murray, and Rachel Brill. The series will be produced by Network Entertainment. A release date for the project has not yet been announced.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy