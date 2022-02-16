ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

TikTok Star Charged With Murder Following Fatal Car Crash

By Jacklyn Krol
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A TikTok star and her mother have been charged with double murder after they allegedly ran two men off the road with their car in the U.K. On Friday (Feb. 11), Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari and Mahek's friend Natasha Akhtar were driving on the A46 highway in Leicestershire, located...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Former 'American Idol' star charged in fatal South Carolina DUI crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a former American Idol contestant has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in death. The South Carolina State Patrol says 17-year-old Caleb Andrew Kennedy drove his pickup truck onto a private driveway, killing a man who had been standing just outside his machine shop Tuesday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

A46 murder probe: Two men who died in fatal crash named

Two men who died in a road crash, which has prompted a murder inquiry, have been named by police. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday. Leicestershire Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mirror#Koda Fabia#Leicester Crown Court
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California couple plead not guilty to decapitating own children

A California couple has pleaded not guilty to decapitating their own children in late 2020. Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr, 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, have both been charged with murder and child abuse. A daughter and son – Maliaka Taylor, aged 13, and Maurice Taylor Jr, aged 12 – were found decapitated at the family’s home in Lancaster in the Mojave Desert, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, California.Mr Taylor was charged with the felonies in December 2020 – two murder counts and two counts of child abuse in relation to his two other sons, prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright’s Sister Among Those Detained At Courthouse Following Kim Potter Sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being detained at the courthouse. WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon. I may have misinterpreted what Damik said – it's possible Daunte Wright's sisters were the ones going after Chyna Whitaker. Chyna appears to be getting protected in this video, and afterwards Damik exchanged angry words with a woman who walked away with Chyna. https://t.co/6cE6GiOPHM — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022 From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BBC

Ealing death: Mother jailed for killing young daughter

A woman who strangled her five-year-old daughter after becoming depressed during the pandemic has been jailed for five years. Five-year-old Aliyah Thomas was found dead on 14 September at her family home in Ealing, west London. Martina Madarova pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Aliyah by reason of diminished responsibility.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal car crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who died after a car crash along State Highway 78 Wednesday night. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Rock Creek Road. The driver has been identified as Ronald Barry Knudtson, 56, of Pueblo West. He was […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
BBC

Matthew Carroll: Man killed a father on night out with single punch

A man has been jailed for killing an innocent father after a fight broke out outside a bar. Matthew Mahony, 33, previously admitted manslaughter after he punched Matthew Carroll as he enjoyed a night out in Birmingham on 29 August. West Midlands Police said Mr Carroll, 50, "was an innocent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband and wife accused of killing two year-old neighbour in gas explosion deny manslaughter

A husband and wife have denied unlawfully killing their two-year-old neighbour in a horror gas explosion last year.George Arthur Hinds, who was aged two years and 10 months, died in the blast in the early hours of Sunday 16 May, 2021.Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Heysham, Lancashire, finding two houses in Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed, with a third seriously damaged.George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were rushed to hospital with injuries alongside the couple who were also hurt in the blast.Police confirmed that the explosion that killed the toddler was caused by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man stabbed husband and wife to death while babysitting their young son, court told

A man who had been babysitting a young child stabbed the boy’s parents to death in a “savage” attack when they returned home, a court has been told.Stanley Elliott, 53, is currently on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the murder of Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle – charges he denies.Mr Hibbert died as a result of 58 stab wounds and blunt force injuries, while Ms Hibbert died of multiple stab wounds and was found lying partly naked on their bed, the court heard on Tuesday.Elliott may have become angered in connection with a £28,000 burglary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Salford gang leaders jailed for murder of 'cuckooed' man

A gang leader and his second-in-command who left a vulnerable man whose home they had "cuckooed" to "bleed to death in his living room" have been jailed. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed multiple times by Jacob Cookson, 18, and Logan Eaton, 17, at his assisted-living flat on Cook Street in Eccles in June 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jamie Dawson jailed for 38 years over abuse of girls

A man has been jailed for 38 years after he was found guilty of abusing two young girls. Jamie Dawson, 41, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Derbyshire was convicted of 13 counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. He was also found guilty of two counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy