Jon Pardi remains committed to bringing fiddle and steel to country radio. His new song "Last Night Lonely" is his most radio-ready release to date. The uptempo new song doesn't push boundaries like so many of his other singles have. For example, the horns on "Tequila Little Time" stood up, as did the Texas swing to "Heartache Medication," the first single from his last album of the same name.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO