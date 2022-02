Imagine living in a town of just 14 people. It's possible in this small town in Illinois. I was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois - population 147,000. I find it crazy that some people are actually born in cities so small you would know everybody no matter where you went; the grocery store, gas station, and your doctor is probably your next door neighbor. For Valley City, they were the smallest incorporated place in Illinois with a population of 14 according to the 2000 census.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO