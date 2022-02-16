ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. #24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By A.J. Black
 3 days ago

Boston College (9-14, 4-9 ACC) hit the road on Wednesday as they take on the #24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-7, 11-3 ACC) in South Bend, Indiana. This is the second matchup between the two catholic schools, with BC pulling off a huge upset 73-57 in Conte Forum on December 3rd. Since then, the Fighting Irish have become one of the premier teams in the ACC, winning fourteen of their last sixteen games and positioning themselves to win the conference and potentially earn a high NCAA tournament seed. The Eagles have struggled, losing four out of their last five games, most recently falling to Duke 72-61 at home.

Boston College (9-14, 4-9 ACC) at Notre Dame (18-7, 11-3 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Joyce Center, South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ESPNU (Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Opening Odds: Notre Dame (-9)

Storyline to Watch

Injury status of forward TJ Bickerstaff, who left the game against Duke with injury

