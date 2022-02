Dividend index funds are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are indexed to dividend stocks. This is different from an index fund that pays dividends to investors, based on the profits realized by its underlying investments. Investing in dividend index funds can offer diversification, income and a potential hedge against inflation. Understanding how these funds work can help you to decide if they’re right for you. If you’re thinking about investing in a dividend index fund, it may be a good idea to talk to a financial advisor fist. SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool can match you with advisors that serve your area today.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO