Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from rival China’s team during training.Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, is trying to intimidate the island democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby.Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes at the Winter Games, posted a video on her social media page Jan. 23 showing her training in what appeared to be a Chinese suit, the Central News Agency reported. It said...

SPORTS ・ 46 MINUTES AGO