Business

Senate considers suspending federal gas tax, but critics are wary

By Casey Harper
Parsons Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A new push to suspend the federal gas tax has gained momentum amid soaring...

www.parsonssun.com

thecentersquare.com

Virginia Senate committee blocks bill to temporarily lower gas tax

(The Center Square) – Virginia Senators blocked legislation during a committee hearing that would have temporarily lowered the state’s gasoline tax and other proposed changes are still struggling to get support among partisan disagreements. Senate Bill 541, sponsored by Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, would have scaled back recent...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Inflation#Goods And Services
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
KTLA

Senators introduce bill to suspend gas tax through 2022

Some Democratic senators last week called for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices. The legislation from Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire could prove popular during an election year in which the average price of gas nationally, according […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Bill to suspend gas tax is panned by transport groups

A proposal to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year has been met with nearly universal criticism from transportation groups, who argue it would undermine the new infrastructure law. The gas tax bill, introduced by six Senate Democrats — four facing reelection in November — would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Sen. Manchin balks at vulnerable Democrats’ push to suspend federal gasoline tax

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III pushed back Tuesday on a proposal by vulnerable members of his party to suspend the federal gasoline tax until after the November elections. Mr. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the proposal amounted to little more than a “Band-Aid” when it came to fighting recent months of sharply higher prices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
97.5 WOKQ

NH Sen. Hassan Proposes Suspension of Federal Gas Tax

Will a plan to suspend the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022 really make a difference at the pump? It depends on who you ask. Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ are co-sponsors of a bill they call the Gas Prices Relief Act, which would temporarily end collection of the federal 18 cents a gallon tax until Jan. 1, 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Democratic senators are calling for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices. The bill announced Wednesday faces an uphill fight to become law. But the legislation from Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire could prove popular during an election year when the average price of gas nationally exceeds about $3.45 a gallon. The price could go higher during peak driving season. The federal gas tax has been 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993. Over the years, lawmakers have visited the idea of suspending the gas tax but did not generate enough support.
CONGRESS & COURTS

