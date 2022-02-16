ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole: ‘Can’t Wait To Raise A Lil Wild Boy’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
995qyk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs’ wife Nicole may have been a little late to send him a Valentine’s Day message on Instagram, but it was a sweet one. Nicole posted to Instagram yesterday (2/15) along with a few pictures of the couple, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the person who makes every day feel like...

995qyk.com

