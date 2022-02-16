ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee offers 2023 running back from Christian Brothers College

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
2023 running back prospect Jeremiyah Love has received a scholarship offer from Tennessee.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Love announced.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Love is from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Love has Power Five scholarship offers from Tennessee, Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia.

Below are highlights of the 2023 running back prospect.

