Rutgers is preparing for arguably the biggest home game of the Steve Pikiell era the same way it would any other. The Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5) welcome No. 12 Illinois (18-6, 11-3) to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Wednesday for a contest overflowing with juice. It is an opportunity for Rutgers to put itself in pole position for a stunning NCAA Tournament at-large bid and bring itself within a game of first place in the Big Ten standings with five to play -- two things that seemed impossible just two weeks ago.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO