BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council is introducing a new legislative package in an effort to tackle the city’s vacant properties. It’s an issue that has plagued the city for years and partly contributed to a deadly January fire that took the lives of three firefighters and injured a fourth. The “#HouseBaltimore” legislation package is meant to create more affordable housing utilizing now-vacant housing. The idea is that some vacant houses could be turned into affordable housing. The city has 15,000 vacant properties, the city owns 1,246 of them. City Council President Nick Mosby said in an announcement Monday the council introduced a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO