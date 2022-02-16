ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Arch Manning's father comments on his recruitment, states six schools are still under consideration

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcUJo_0eGHQWlu00

A report surfaced earlier this week that five-star quarterback Arch Manning was seemingly down to two schools, Texas and Alabama.

However, Steve Wiltfong reported on Wednesday morning that Cooper Manning, Arch’s father, spoke with 247Sports and stated that six programs are still in the running.

The only program to be removed from Arch’s recruitment is Clemson. Aside from the long-time players of Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia — LSU and Florida have been added.

Wiltfong believes there’s a great chance that these six schools will receive a visit from Arch at some point this spring or summer.

Manning is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and threw for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior for Isidore Newman High School.

Texas remains in good position as one of the top suitors for Manning. If Steve Sarkisian is able to add former Duke head coach David Cutcliffe to the staff in an analyst role, it could only heighten their chances.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma offers elite 2023 wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

Shelton Sampson Jr. is one of the elite wide receivers in the 2023 class. Oklahoma made sure he received an offer from the Sooners this weekend. Sampson Jr. is listed as a five-star by several recruiting services and a top-100 player by all of the major recruiting services. On3 has Sampson Jr. as a five-star recruit and ranks him the highest. According to On3, the 6-foot-4, 181 pound wide receiver is the No. 9 player nationally, the No. 1 wide receiver and the second-best prospect from the state of Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diving into Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson

With the 2022 NFL Combine approaching, we are nearing the first time — and only — time of the draft cycle where the bulk of the prospects will be taking the field together, albeit for limited workouts and testing. That means we will finally get to see players who participated in different All-Star games, as well as the underclassmen, sharing the same stage.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooper Manning
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#247sports#Clemson#Ole Miss#Lsu
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington great Charley Taylor dies

Pro Hall of Famer and Washington Redskins great Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80 (1941-2022). Taylor spent his entire 14-year career with Washington (1964-1977), drafted in the first round (3rd overall) of the 1964 NFL draft from Arizona State. Taylor finished his career as the all-time NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ron Harper Jr. leads Rutgers to shocking feat never seen before in Division I college basketball

It appears that arguably the most dangerous team right now in college basketball isn’t even ranked. We are talking about Ron Harper Jr. and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are making a Cinderella run of sorts — in the regular season. After taking down Kofi Cockburn and the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini Wednesday night at home to the tune of a 70-59 score, the Scarlet Knights have become the first non-top-25 team ever to defeat four ranked reams in succession, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Tournament men's bracket preview of the selection committee's current top-16 seeds

March is inching closer, and the NCAA Tournament’s madness is on the horizon. As usual during this time of the season, the selection committee has released its top-16 seeds in preparation for the men’s NCAA Tournament. The 16-team reveal is a tradition that began back during the 2016-17 season when the committee’s list featured the Villanova Wildcats as its No.1 overall seed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans' Lovie Smith wants to avoid mistakes with Bears, Buccaneers in third coaching stint

The Chicago Bears made one of the most surprising moves in their team history since 2000 when they fired Lovie Smith after 2012. The Monsters of the Midway have paid the price for their lack of vision with just two playoff appearances and nary a win after Smith qualified them for two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl in his time from 2004-12.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy