Avocado prices are expected to spike in the US after exports of the fruit from Mexico were banned last Saturday following an official receiving a threatening phone call. The US placed a ban on the import of avocados from Michoacán, the only Mexican state authorized to export them to the country, after an inspector from the Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) was threatened on his official cell phone. Officials did not elaborate further on the nature of the threat.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO