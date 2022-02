It appears as though Claude Giroux has made his decision on whether he will stick with the team or waive his full no-move clause and be traded to a contender. Giroux has listed three teams that he wants to go to, the Colorado Avalanche first and foremost, but he would also be willing to go to the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues (from ‘The Latest on the Claude Giroux, Avalanche Potential Trade Scenario’, Colorado Hockey Now, Feb. 14, 2022).

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO