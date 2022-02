A 35-year-old man was executed in the US state of Oklahoma on Thursday for a quadruple murder he carried out at the request of his father when he was a teenager. Gilbert Ray Postelle was put to death by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma, prison officials said. Media witnesses said the execution appeared to have taken place without any complications. They said Postelle shook his head no when asked if he had any last words.

MCALESTER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO