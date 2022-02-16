ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

New From Nashville: Erin Kinsey

By Maddie Warren
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Country 99.1 is excited to announce the next New From Nashville artist coming to The Boot Grill in Loveland on Tuesday, Mar. 1, at 5:00 p.m., singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey. Join us for the free concert, plus $2 Coors courtesy of High...

newcountry991.com

ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

