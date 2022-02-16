Financial investors reduce net long position in Euronext wheat

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Friday with K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts rallying on concerns that escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt shipments from those key global suppliers. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures , which track the biggest export class of U.S. wheat, hit their highest since Dec. 27. * But Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts eased on profit-taking after following K.C. hard red winter wheat higher early in the session. * MGEX spring wheat ended slightly higher after trading both sides of unchanged. * Traders said that the potential for a war between Russia and Ukraine caused an unwinding of short positions as investors backed out of bearish bets ahead of a holiday weekend. U.S. futures markets will be closed on Monday. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 1 cent at $7.97 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery gained 9-1/2 cents to $8.32-1/2 and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/4 cents at $9.57-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

