Financial investors reduce net long position in Euronext wheat

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants cut their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Feb. 11, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial...

www.agriculture.com

