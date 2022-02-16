Financial investors reduce net long position in Euronext wheat

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, earlier this month cut its import tax on palm oil. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,359 1,346 RBD palm oil 1,376 1,368 RBD palmolein 1,385 1,377 Crude soya oil 1,455 1,449 Gold 601 576 Silver 771 733 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jan Harvey)
