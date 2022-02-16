ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

India's grain output likely to rise 1.7% this year

 3 days ago

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce a record 316.06 million tonnes of grain in the current crop year to June, up from 310.74 million tonnes harvested in the previous year, the government said in its latest estimate released...

GRAINS-Soy rises on South American crop woes; wheat, corn rally

CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday on diminishing harvest estimates in South America, though trading remained volatile a day after prices reached a nine-month high, analysts said. Corn and wheat futures jumped on increased concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine and disrupt...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on rainfall forecast in South America; wheat rises

MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Thursday, hit by increased chances of rain next week in southern Brazil and northern Argentina after hot, dry conditions this week, while lower crude oil prices also dampened sentiment. The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Chicago soybean prices rise on Latam supply woes; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures bounced back on Wednesday with prices rising for three out of four sessions, as dry weather in South America underpinned the market. Corn rose, while wheat ticked lower. "South American weather is the focus right now," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at...
CHICAGO, IL
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in December

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in December fell to 46.9%, compared with 48.8% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Dec-2021 Nov-2021 Dec-2020 Total Shipments 2,285,634 2,109,889 2,299,410 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.8% 48.8% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 1.9% 2% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.7% 3.6% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AGRICULTURE
What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on S.American supply worries; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures bounced back on Tuesday with prices rising for two in three sessions on worries about dry weather conditions reducing yields in South America. Wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
GRAINS-Wheat rises on Ukraine-Russia tensions; corn, soybeans end firm

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 2.2% on Thursday, supported by rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and expectations that war between the two export countries could improve demand for American supplies, traders said. Soybeans and corn futures closed in positive territory after trading both sides of...
AGRICULTURE
Wheat futures close to unchanged as traders monitor Russia-Ukraine tension

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures steadied on Wednesday, as traders weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine. * Conflict between the two countries could slow shipment of wheat from that key export region. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract edged up 3/4 cent to settle at $7.80-1/2 a bushel. CBOT wheat recovered from early weakness after finding support at Tuesday's low. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was 1/2 cent higher at $8.06 and MGEX March spring wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $9.54-1/4. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show export sales of wheat were in a range from 75,000 to 650,000 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10. A week earlier, wheat export sales totaled 133,183 tonnes. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 82,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
UPDATE 1-Brazil's FCOJ output forecast to touch five-year low - CitrusBR

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) production in 2021/2022 is expected to hit a five-year low after severe weather damaged fruit trees, affected fruit quality and hampered processing, exporters group CitrusBR said on Friday. Brazil is now forecast to produce 820,500 tonnes of FCOJ,...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn futures extend winning streak; wheat ends mixed

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures rose for the third day in a row on Friday on concerns about harvests in Brazil and Argentina limiting production. Wheat futures were mixed, with concerns about potential Russian aggression against Ukraine disrupting the shipment of wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Malaysia's January Exports Rise 23.5% On-Year

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 23.5% from a year earlier in January, government data showed on Friday. Imports in January grew 26.5% year-on-year, while the trade surplus for the month came in at 18.4 billion ringgit, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. (Reporting by Rozanna...
ECONOMY
GRAINS-Wheat, corn fall as fears of Black Sea disruption retreat

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures fell on Tuesday as Moscow's announcement that some of its troops were returning to base after drills tempered investor fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea export flows. U.S. soybeans fell as...
AGRICULTURE
India raises base import prices of palm oil, soyoil and gold

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, earlier this month cut its import tax on palm oil. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,359 1,346 RBD palm oil 1,376 1,368 RBD palmolein 1,385 1,377 Crude soya oil 1,455 1,449 Gold 601 576 Silver 771 733 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jan Harvey)
INDUSTRY
UPDATE 1-Egypt aims to increase strategic stores of supply commodities

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, is investing 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion) on projects aimed at increasing its storage of supply commodities to 8 or 9 months, the supply ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not specify current storage capacity, but Egypt's...
WORLD
GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from two days of declines with weather in focus

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.8% on Wednesday, halting a two-day fall with the market underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. "It is the size of the crop in South America...
AGRICULTURE

