India's grain output likely to rise 1.7% this year

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures steadied on Wednesday, as traders weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine. * Conflict between the two countries could slow shipment of wheat from that key export region. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract edged up 3/4 cent to settle at $7.80-1/2 a bushel. CBOT wheat recovered from early weakness after finding support at Tuesday's low. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was 1/2 cent higher at $8.06 and MGEX March spring wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $9.54-1/4. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show export sales of wheat were in a range from 75,000 to 650,000 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10. A week earlier, wheat export sales totaled 133,183 tonnes. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 82,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO