A "Sonic the Hedgehog" series about Knuckles is in the works at Paramount Plus. The announcement was made as part of the ViacomCBS (now Paramount) investor day presentation. Idris Elba, who will voice Knuckles in the upcoming second "Sonic" film, will voice the character again in the series. Like the films, the series will be live-action. It will be produced by Sega and Paramount and will launch in 2023. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" will debut in theaters on April 8. It was also announced that a third film is in the works, which can be...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO