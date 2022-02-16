ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TelevisaUnivision to launch ‘Vix’ streaming platform on March 31

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – TelevisaUnivision, a new combined company created by Mexican broadcaster Televisa and...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Allbirds launches resale platform

Athletic company Allbirds Inc. announced the launch of its resale platform, Allbirds ReRun, on Thursday. Launched in partnership with Trove, a company that works with brands on their secondhand business, Allbirds will start by offering customers at three stores in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City a $20 credit when they trade in their used Allbirds. ReRun is part of Allbirds sustainability program, which includes a goal of cutting the company's carbon footprint to nearly zero by 2030. Allbirds' business has an eco-friendly foundation; it already uses carbon offsets to be carbon neutral, and its shoes are made with sustainably sourced materials. Allbirds will sell the used shoes starting at $59. Allbirds shares began trading in November 2021. The stock is down more than 56% over the last three months while the S&P 500 index is down 5.5% for the period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

The Little Streaming Comedy Platform That Couldn’t

In June 2012, shortly after stepping down as president of IFC TV and Sundance Channel, then-45-year-old Evan Shapiro published a manifesto. It was an intervention for TV in the early days of the streaming wars, before your Pluses and Maxes and Quibis (RIP). Shapiro warned of the havoc millennial “cord-cutters” would wreak on content providers and included the results of an assignment he gave his students at NYU to draft up “the next big thing” for the TV industry. What they came up with was “a low-priced pay-TV sampler,” offered by cable companies, “designed to offer just enough TV to get a cord-cutter hooked, but not so much it competes with or cannibalizes mainstay cable packages.” The students named this fantasy streaming platform “Ditto.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Televisaunivision#Reuters#Mexican
The Blade

Toledoblade.com launches new commenting platform

A new commenting platform was added Tuesday to toledoblade.com that will offer Blade readers a more personalized experience. Through digital experience company Viafoura, the new tool allows those who register to follow other commenters and conversations, helping to build a community among Blade readers.
INTERNET
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Mexico City

Comments / 0

Community Policy