Chicago-style Rosati’s Pizza coming soon to Fort Worth's Golden Triangle Boulevard

Ben’s Cookies, a global bakery chain, is opening a shop at Grapevine Mills mall, located at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway. Ben’s Cookies began in Oxford, England, and now has locations across the United Kingdom, the Middle East and East Asia, according to the company's website. The shop sells a variety of cookies, such as triple chocolate chunk, coconut and rose. The Grapevine location, which will be the first in the U.S., does not yet have an official opening date, but franchise owner Courtney McCausland said in an email she is hopeful they will open by the end of March. www.benscookies.com.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO