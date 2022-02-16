ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Chicago-style Rosati’s Pizza coming soon to Fort Worth's Golden Triangle Boulevard

By Bailey Lewis
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Rosati’s Pizza is coming to 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $220,000 construction to build the new pizza restaurant...

communityimpact.com

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Snooty Pig Cafe closes Grapevine location

Snooty Pig Cafe, located at 4010 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine, has closed, according to a note taped to the cafe’s door. The cafe, which was one of three Snooty Pig locations in DFW, served a variety of breakfast and lunch items such as omelets, sandwiches and pancakes. The Grapevine location was closed down due to leasing agreement disputes, according to the posted note. The cafe will operate out of the Highland Village Snooty Pig location, located at 2940 Justin Road, while owners “strategize a swift return back to the Grapevine/Colleyville area,” according to the note. 972-966-1091 (Highland Village location). www.snootypig.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Learn to skateboard, check out Yappy Hour and see other upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke, Northeast Fort Worth, Trophy Club and Westlake

The Trophy Club Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with GallantFew’s Patriot Challenge, is hosting the Fun Run 4 Kindness at Trophy Club Park. There will be red, white and blue-colored powders with options for a 5K or a 1-mile loop. 8 a.m.-noon. $30 (preregistration), $35 (day of registration). 1 Trophy Wood Drive, Trophy Club. 682-237-2900. www.trophyclub.org/563/run-4-kindness.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ben’s Cookies to open at Grapevine Mills mall

Ben’s Cookies, a global bakery chain, is opening a shop at Grapevine Mills mall, located at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway. Ben’s Cookies began in Oxford, England, and now has locations across the United Kingdom, the Middle East and East Asia, according to the company's website. The shop sells a variety of cookies, such as triple chocolate chunk, coconut and rose. The Grapevine location, which will be the first in the U.S., does not yet have an official opening date, but franchise owner Courtney McCausland said in an email she is hopeful they will open by the end of March. www.benscookies.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tiff's Treats relocating to CityLine Market in Richardson

Tiff’s Treats is relocating in Richardson to the CityLine Market development. The new store will be located at 1417 E. Renner Road, after moving from its previous store off of Campbell Road. No specific date for its grand opening has been confirmed. Tiff’s Treats offers hot, fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies and other baked goods that can be ordered for delivery or in-store. 972-850-5900. www.cookiedelivery.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kevin Charles Salon plans to open new location in Plano

Kevin Charles Salon is set to open a in new location at 7300 Lone Star Drive, Ste. C138 at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. An exact opening date has not yet been announced but it says “opening soon” on the company’s website. Kevin Charles has locations in Austin and Dallas. According to the company website, the salon’s founder, Kevin Charles, has styled celebrities such as Princess Diana and Oprah Winfrey. The business offers coloring, treatment, styling and makeup services. 469-513-2741 (Dallas salon). www.kcsalons.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: La Hacienda Ranch in Frisco has roughly three months worth of work before reopening; St. David's to start Leander hospital construction in 2022 and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 16. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 13-14. Dallas-Fort Worth. La Hacienda Ranch management is working to rebuild its kitchen after a fire on July 27 forced the...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Paint with watercolor, pet adoption and other things to do in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village

Lewisville Grand Theater will host Plano artist Michael Holter for a three-day watercolor workshop presented by the Visual Art League of Lewisville. Holter has been painting most of his life and teaching art for many years. Michael has signature status in The North American Watercolor Society, the American Impressionist Society, the Watercolor Honor Society, The Transparent Watercolor Society, The Outdoor Painter Society, and the Southwest Watercolor Society of Dallas, along with many others. He is a member of the prestigious Salmagundi Art Club of NYC. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $325 (art league members), $360 (nonmembers). Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St., Lewisville. 972-219-8446. www.lewisvillegrand.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: McKinney's District 121 announces first restaurants, including Bob's Steak & Chop House, Mi Cocina; Dutch Bros coming to Missouri City and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 15. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 13-14. Dallas-Fort Worth. District 121, a $250 million entertainment campus at the northeast corner of SH 121 and Alma Road in...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: TxDOT planning to widen FM 646 in League City; initial lineup announced for Wildflower Arts and Music Festival in Richardson and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 18. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 16-17. Greater Houston. The Texas Department of Transportation is considering the next step in a multiphase plan spanning years to widen...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Longtime Lewisville business prepares for future in Old Town; League City Kelley's completely destroyed by fire and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 17. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 15-16. Dallas-Fort Worth. In 1978, when Mike Johnson was a senior in high school, his parents, Gayle and Glenda Johnson, opened...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bresnan Bread and Pastry announces opening date for downtown McKinney location

Bresnan Bread and Pastry has announced an opening date of Feb. 26 for its location at 301B E. Louisiana St., McKinney. Bakery owner Jenna Bresnan said a preorder option will be available for the first day of business, and extra baked goods will be available for walk-in customers. Menu items range from sourdough breads and laminated pastries to cookies and pies. Bresnan said the bakery will only operate on Saturdays from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and plans to add Fridays soon after opening.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Pupusas y Mas serving classic Central American cuisine in Richardson

Pupusas y Mas is now open in Richardson. The business, which launched Dec. 20, is located at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1901, Richardson. The restaurant has the same owner as Las Casitas Tacos Y Pupusas in North Dallas. The eatery serves a range of classic Central American dishes, including pupusas, a traditional Salvadorian corncake filled with beans and cheese or meat. 469-930-5116. www.lacasitatacos.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
