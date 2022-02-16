ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

85 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Wednesday; 1 death

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
 2 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 85 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 1,272.

The county’s total cases are now at 72,012 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 42,229 cases and 709 deaths; Monroe County has 36,400 cases and 499 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 2,578 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,731,855.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 14:

• 76.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• 109,327 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

• 40,041 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 18,008 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 10.9% compared to the previous week.

From January 2021 through Feb. 11, 2022, 71% of reported COVID-19 cases, 83% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 80% of reported COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated, or not fully-vaccinated, individuals.

Statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Feb. 7–Sunday, Feb. 13:

• The daily average number of cases was 3,695.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 14, was 25.6 percent lower than on Feb. 7.

• The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 21% and 19%, respectively.

• Approximately 12.7% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 26.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

