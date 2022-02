Princess Anne reportedly regrets not cherishing Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne has become the epitome of a well-rounded royal. As the eldest child of the British Royal household, Princess Anne learned to be stern in her early years. History has shown that Princess Anne and then sister-in-law, the late Princess Diana, were not best friends. The two were never close with one another, and insiders shared that Princess Anne made no effort to befriend the young royal.

