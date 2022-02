The Dallas Stars’ annual Pride Night celebration will take place Wednesday, Feb. 23 against the Winnipeg Jets, the club announced Friday. The team will be set to wear special Pride-themed jerseys during warmups, along with having Pride-themed tape on their sticks. All jerseys will be auctioned online and proceeds collected will benefit the You Can Play Project, a nonprofit organization that encourages LGBTQ participation in sports.

