ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Empire State Development Announces that Clean Energy Technology Firm Ionomr Innovations Will Open Research and Development Facility in New York State

ny.gov
 3 days ago

Vancouver-based Ionomr will renovate space in Monroe County Business Park creating more than 50 new jobs. Investment complements “Finger Lakes Forward” – the region’s comprehensive strategy to revitalize communities and grow the economy. Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that Vancouver-based clean energy technology firm...

esd.ny.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Canadian police clear area outside Parliament after 3 weeks of protests

Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada's capital Saturday, retaking control of the streets around the Parliament buildings and appearing to end the siege of Ottawa after three weeks of protests. Protesters, angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions and policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, retreated from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

President Biden will be convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday. “President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Business
Monroe County, NY
Business
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul

Comments / 0

Community Policy