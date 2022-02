Since its founding some 20 years ago, Imitation of Christ, a collaborative platform for fashion and art and environmental responsibility, has often been way ahead of the industry. Too early, in fact, to get credit for such disruptions as upcycling (in the year 2000) and shows-as-performance (the brand followed up their funeral show with a red-carpet arrival presentation for fall 2001). This season finds Tara Subkoff exactly on time as she presents a fall collection of digital wearables, created with Adam Teninbaum, lead VFX and animation director at AST.NYC that exists only in the metaverse. (There’s a possibility that some of these web 3 renderings will be made into garments at a later date.)

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO