Kendall Jenner wore a shearling from Catherine Holstein’s Khaite label last month in Aspen. A paparazzi shot made the rounds, as these things do, and soon there was a waitlist 140 people long for the $12,000 coat. I bring that up to illustrate not the cult of celebrity—we all know too much about that already—but the changing luxury customer. “We’re a new brand, we’re not heritage, you wouldn’t think we could sell a $12,000 shearling coat,” Holstein said backstage. “But if they’re emotional about it, there are no price boundaries.”

