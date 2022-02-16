RS Recommends: The Best Nintendo Switch OLED Bundles and Deals to Shop Right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Nintendo Switch consoles gained massive popularity during the first wave of the pandemic, as many of us hunkered down with The Legend of Zelda or virtually moved to a remote island in Animal Crossings: New Horizons . The Japanese company even recently released a third iteration of the Nintendo Switch console — the Nintendo Switch OLED console — which quickly sold out in stores around the country. Right now, it’s still hard to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch OLED console at retail price but to make things easier for you, we’ve gone ahead and found exactly where this new Nintendo console is still in stock.

We’ve also researched the best Nintendo Switch deals out there, including offers on the original Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Where Can You Find the Nintendo Switch OLED In Stock?

Right now, the Nintendo Switch OLED is sold out at major retailers like Amazon and Target . You can still buy the console on Amazon through third-party resellers here , but your best bet is to buy from the official Amazon Nintendo store here once the Nintendo Switch OLED console is in stock.

Depending on your location, you can shop the Nintendo Switch OLED console in white at GameStop. You may have to choose to pick up in-store in case delivery isn’t available so just check if there are any Nintendo Switch Consoles available near you through the ‘verify your address’ button. Our advice: order online and add to cart to reserve your Nintendo Switch, then head to pick it up in person.

Nintendo



Buy:

Nintendo Switch OLED

at

$349.99



Right now, certain colors of the Nintendo Switch OLED are also available on sale at Best Buy . You’ll need to act fast though — if the Nintendo Switch OLED console is in stock by you, purchase one quickly as they’re notoriously known for selling out instantly. You can also pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED slightly above the asking price at Walmart currently.

If you’re looking for bundle deals and are okay with paying a little bit extra, you can shop the Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with a Mario Party Carry Case, Earbuds and Game at HSN . We’ve also listed some Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals below, so keep reading to find out more.

Where Can You Find the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite In Stock?

Nintendo Switch consoles are available on Amazon , including options for a limited-edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch . You can also shop Nintendo Switch Lite consoles in various colors on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch consoles are also available at other retailers like Target and Walmart .

What Are the Best Nintendo Switch Deals?

You can now shop multiple Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals at HSN , including the Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Mario Kart 8 and accessories included which is available for just $654.99 — down from $679.99. With this bundle, you’ll get the console, plus the popular Mario Kart game and multiple accessories including a screen protector, game caddy, wipes and guide stickers.

HSN



Buy:

Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle

at

$654.99



You can also get the same deal for slightly less if you pick a different game like Mario+Rabbids , with the bundle going for $619.99, discounted from $639.99.

As for the original Nintendo Switch, you can pick up the exclusive Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console with the New Horizons game and accessories like a case and screen protector for $559.88, discounted by $40 (originally $599.99).

HSN



Buy:

Nintendo Switch Bundle

at

$559.98



You won’t be able to find just the console on sale though as Nintendo never discounts the Nintendo Switch. That said you can get games like Just Dance 2022 for just $25.99, down from $49.99, saving you 48%. Other Nintendo Switch game deals include NBA 2K22 for $19.99 (originally $59.99) and Minecraft also for $19.99 (originally $29.99).

If you’re looking for deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite, Amazon has a few. You can grab the Nintendo Switch Lite in Torquoise bundled with a 128GB SD card for $220.84 — down $14.14 from $234.98. If you’re looking for more storage, grab the Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral with a 256GB SD card for $240.79 (originally $252.98).

At Walmart, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite bundle with various accessories including a carrying case, tempered glass screen protector and wipes for $319, down from $379. Though these Nintendo Switch deals might not seem that noteworthy, they’re worth your buck since we never expect to see deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Walmart



Buy:

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle

at

$319



What is the Difference Between Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite vs. Nintendo Switch OLED?

The Nintendo Switch was the first to be released by Nintendo, designed to be a 2-in-1 gaming console that can be both connected to your TV or used as a portable handheld device, depending on your preference.

The Switch Lite in comparison, is just a handheld gaming console, meaning it can’t be connected to your TV.

The Switch OLED is the newest Nintendo Switch console which features an upgraded OLED screen for brighter and clearer visuals. Like the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED can be used both as a handheld device or connected to your TV as a regular gaming console.