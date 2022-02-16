ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis police find man dead from gunshot wounds following ShotSpotter activation

By Melissa Turtinen
 2 days ago
A man died after a shooting in the McKinley neighborhood of north Minneapolis on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to ShotSpotter reports near the 3600 block of 4th Street North at 8:20 p.m., where they did a grid search and found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Police provided medical aid until fire and EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will release his identity and an official cause of death, according to police.

"There are limited details regarding the circumstances of this shooting or suspect information," police said. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

There have now been at least eight homicides in Minneapolis this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

