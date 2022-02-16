2022 NFL Free Agency: Should the Jaguars Re-Sign OL Andrew Norwell?

The Jacksonville Jaguars at last have clarity in leadership in the hiring of head coach Doug Pederson and return of general manager Trent Baalke, but what will be the most important moves for the duo entering the 2022 offseason?

The first major task at hand will be figuring out what the new brass wants to do with the Jaguars' free agents. The Jaguars don't have an abundance of free agency questions due to a roster that has won just four of their last 33 games, but they do have several major contributors from the past several seasons who have played out their final contract seasons with the Jaguars.

We have already taken a look at exactly which players the Jaguars will have to make decisions on in terms of free agency. Next, though, we will take a case-by-case look at whether the Jaguars should keep certain players, let others walk, and more.

Next, we take a look at the Jaguars' starting left guard of the last four seasons in Andrew Norwell. Norwell was the Jaguars' big fish signing in 2018 and has since started 57 games in the process. With the former major offseason addition set to become a free agent in March, should the Jaguars consider bringing him back on a second contract?

Case for keeping Andrew Norwell

The Jaguars haven't found much success out of their offensive continuity of the last several years, but that doesn't mean there isn't any value to attempting to keep some pieces together. Andrew Norwell is a prime example of this conundrum and that may play into the argument toward keeping Norwell in Jacksonville for a second contract.

In short, the Jaguars already have an offensive line that has several moving pieces entering the 2022 offseason. With left tackle Cam Robinson and right guard A.J. Cann also on expiring contracts (along with backups Tyler Shatley and Will Richardson) in addition to center Brandon Linder and right tackle Jawaan Taylor set to become free agents in 2023, the Jaguars' entire offensive line is set to change. Aside from Walker Little and Ben Bartch, the entire unit is set to hit free agency within the next 13 months.

As such, there is an argument that keeping Norwell makes sense, simply because it erases one hole for the Jaguars to fill on a suddenly vacant offensive line. Norwell wasn't the All-Pro guard in Jacksonville that he was in Carolina, but he has still been a steady starter for the Jaguars. His last two seasons have been his best seasons, so there is reason to believe the 30-year-old still has some tread on his tires.

Norwell is a better pass-protector than he is a run blocker, which is another potential argument to keep him. The Jaguars' passing game is further away from becoming an average unit than their running game, so the team needs to do anything it can to keep positive passing production on the team. You can find a lot worse pass blockers than Norwell, and a team with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback should be cognizant of that.

Case for letting Andrew Norwell walk

While the Jaguars have had the same starting five offensive linemen to open the last three seasons, the consistency and continuity have produced little in terms of results. For that reason alone, it would make sense if the Jaguars wanted to stop trying to do the same thing over and over again and instead look for new solutions to push their offensive line past average.

Norwell has been a serviceable starter for the Jaguars, but upgrades are certainly possible. The Jaguars could find a better guard in free agency or at least better value on the open market, or they could spend one of their 12 draft picks on what is considered to be a strong guard class. Norwell isn't irreplaceable in this free agency and draft market, and there stands to reason that rolling the dice on a new starter could provide better results.

Norwell is also a player who was added to the Jaguars by a previous regime. The head coach and front office who signed him have all since been fired in Doug Marrone, Dave Caldwell and Tom Coughlin. And while Norwell had a major supporter in Urban Meyer last season since the two had a relationship at Ohio State, that point is now moot with Meyer out of Jacksonville and the NFL in general. The Jaguars no longer have any self interests in keeping Norwell, at least when it comes to the history of those now in charge with Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson.

Final verdict

There are reasons for and against keeping Norwell, enough to the point where it is clear that he is far from a must-keep free agent. The Jaguars could make things easier on their offensive rebuild if they retain him on a short-term deal, but there are a multitude of options in the draft and free agency to replace and potentially even upgrade the left guard spot. I would explore those options if I was the Jaguars.