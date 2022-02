Realtor fees are part of nearly every real estate transaction, but homebuyers typically aren’t on the hook for the realtor costs. That doesn’t mean the buyer’s agent is working for free, though. It is true that buyers aren’t generally responsible for paying their agent—the seller is the one on the hook for the money—but that cost is commonly factored into the price of the listed home. The typical commission paid by the seller is 5-6% of the home’s sale price, and the seller’s agent is paid the commission fee at closing. That money is then split with the buyer’s agent.

