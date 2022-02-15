ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Roblox Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – RBLX

Business Wire
 5 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) resulting from allegations that Roblox may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...

www.businesswire.com

The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - FENC

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Fennec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FENC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, and docketed under 22-cv-00115, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Fennec securities between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FirstCash, Inc. - FCFS

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FirstCash, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCFS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether FirstCash and certain of its officers...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLARIVATE PLC (NYSE: CLVT) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT)

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Clarivate Plc (the "Company" or "Clarivate") (NYSE: CLVT) between February 26, 2021 and December 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY

