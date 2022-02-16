The Laborers

Thousands of Catholics in the United States may have to be re-baptized after the church discovered a priest had gotten one word wrong in the blessing for decades -- invalidating the rite. For 26 years, Father Andres Arango had been performing the first sacrament of Catholic life with the words, "We baptize you," instead of the Vatican-sanctioned "I baptize you." "It is not the community that baptizes a person and incorporates them into the Church of Christ; rather, it is Christ, and Christ alone, who presides at all sacraments; therefore, it is Christ who baptizes," Thomas J. Olmsted, bishop of Phoenix, said. Arango's error was identified in mid-2021, a quarter of a century after he began working as a priest, diocese spokeswoman Katie Burke told AFP on Tuesday.

