The Laborers

 1 day ago

In the holy city of Jerusalem, one of the pillars of the Sephardic Torah community is the famous Porat Yosef Yeshivah, which was founded close to 100 years ago (1914) to preserve Sephardic Jewry and produce outstanding Torah scholars who would perpetuate Sephardic teachings and tradition. A philanthropist from Calcutta, India,...

This Same Jesus

Jesus took the apostles, headed for the Mt. of Olives, and commanded them to remain in Jerusalem and wait for the promise of the Father.Acts 1:9-11. And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up, and a cloud received him out of their sight. And ...
Study of ancient fish bones shows Judeans ignored Torah’s non-kosher fish ban

ARIEL, Israel — Ancient Judeans often ate non-kosher fish around the time that such food was prohibited in the Bible, an Israeli study discovered. Researchers say the analysis of fish bones that are thousands of years old reveals the forbidden diet. These findings shed fresh light on the origin of dietary laws from the Torah that are still observed by many Jewish people today.
It’s All About Us

People love looking forward to something: a vacation, the Big Game, or the day their kids (finally) leave for sleepaway camp. Everyone has his own list; but what about the world? Yes, the world. What should the world be looking forward to?. The Midrash teaches (Midrash Rabbah, BaMidbar 1): “If...
Going De-Calf

We could have had it all. From the plunge that came next. According to the Maharsha. The mount of destruction. His flock face this alone. The yeitzer ha’ra’s sly and clever. But HaKadosh Baruch Hu. Is ever present. Protecting us forever. Wonderous things are yet to happen,. Miracles...
Ki Sisa: Appreciating the Luchos

After spending 40 days together atop Har Sinai, Hashem hands Moshe the Luchos, which are simply described as “written by G-d” (Sh’mos 31:18). Just as Moshe finishes packing up and begins to head down, Hashem breaks the terrible news to him: Your people have committed the ultimate betrayal by creating a golden calf! Faithful Moshe stays and davens persistently on behalf of the nation, until Hashem finally relents and agrees to not destroy B’nei Yisrael. Moshe then picks up the Luchos and comes “down to Earth,” where he proceeds to smash them in plain view of the people.
Shared History

I am the family historian. Since very little information was shared with my generation about our family history prior to the family’s arrival in New York, I seek out information from anywhere I can find it. Every tiny piece of information I find is a treasured piece of the puzzle of my family history.
One-word gaffe invalidates thousands of US baptisms

A Catholic priest in Arizona is learning the hard way that "words matter" after a one-word gaffe forced officials to invalidate thousands of baptisms he conducted over many years. Church officials say that the priest, Andres Arango, used the word "we" instead of "I" during baptisms. Catholics believe that only...
Archeologists Found the Location Where Jesus Walked on Water

site of el-Araj next to a painting of Jesus walking on waterExpress. Archeologists have always questioned events from the bible in their search to find hard evidence of locations where those events had occurred. Within the New Testament, there are many mentions of Jesus performing various miracles to do good but also to prove to the world that he is the son of God. Within the New Testament, there is mention of a town called Bethsaida found next to the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
Ancient writing on stone slab proved that King David in the Bible was real

Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
US priest used wrong baptism words for 26 years

Thousands of Catholics in the United States may have to be re-baptized after the church discovered a priest had gotten one word wrong in the blessing for decades -- invalidating the rite. For 26 years, Father Andres Arango had been performing the first sacrament of Catholic life with the words, "We baptize you," instead of the Vatican-sanctioned "I baptize you." "It is not the community that baptizes a person and incorporates them into the Church of Christ; rather, it is Christ, and Christ alone, who presides at all sacraments; therefore, it is Christ who baptizes," Thomas J. Olmsted, bishop of Phoenix, said. Arango's error was identified in mid-2021, a quarter of a century after he began working as a priest, diocese spokeswoman Katie Burke told AFP on Tuesday.
Archeologist Discovered the Childhood Home of Jesus

The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.
Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
Meet the ‘Most Important’ Jewish Woman in Medieval England

When Licoricia of Winchester, an English moneylender who counted among her clients Henry III and members of his court, was found murdered in her home in 1277, news of her death circulated widely, even reaching Jewish communities in Germany. The level of interest generated by Licoricia’s killing reflected her unique position in medieval English society: “She was Jewish, she was rich [and] she was a woman,” biographer Rebecca Abrams tells Catherine Pepinster of Religion News Service (RNS). “All three might have led to her death.”
Couple married for 91 years and still in love

Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for 91 years. As Jewish orphans in Yemen, they married young to avoid being wed outside of their faith and culture. They survived extreme poverty and persecution, and were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel when the state was founded.
Pendants from Holocaust victims found near gas chamber in Poland

Archaeologists in Poland have discovered three pendants that belonged to people who were murdered at Sobibor, a Nazi death camp in eastern Poland. The researchers discovered two of the pendants in places where Holocaust victims were forced to undress before guards herded them into gas chambers; they discovered the third pendant near a mass grave at the death camp, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).
