ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Giffords hospitalized in Tucson with appendicitis

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eMlH_0eGGan7400

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, has been admitted to a hospital with appendicitis.

The illness was announced Wednesday by the office of Giffords' husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

Kelly's spokesman, Jacob Peters, said Giffords checked into the hospital on Tuesday and Kelly is returning to Tucson to be with her.

“We’re all wishing her a speedy and thorough recovery,” Peters said.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
704
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy