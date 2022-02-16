ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘G.O.A.T. debate ended ?’- Twitter REACTS as Cristiano Ronaldo scores for United a minute after Lionel Messi’s penalty miss against Real Madrid

By Waseem Shaikh
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is undoubtedly one of the most famous coincidence as two of the world most successful footballers Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi were involved on Tuesday night. Five hundred miles apart both Ronaldo and Messi were in action for their respective clubs Manchester United and PSG and it is fair to say...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Xavi launches defence of Lionel Messi following his penalty miss against Real Madrid as Barcelona boss says it is 'normal' for the PSG star to receive criticism but he remains 'the best player in the history of football'

Xavi has leapt to the defence of Lionel Messi following the Paris Saint-Germain star's penalty miss against Real Madrid, insisting it is 'normal' for people to criticise the Argentine. Messi, 34, failed to convert from 12 yards when handed a spot kick in the first leg of PSG's last-16 clash...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Neymar Absolutely Ran The Show In 20-Minute Cameo Vs Real Madrid

Neymar only needed 20 minutes to run the show in Paris Saint-Germain's last-gasp win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night. The Brazilian superstar was among the substitutes for the Champions League round of 16 clash at the Parc Des Princes and watched Thibaut Courtois guess right and deny Lionel Messi from the penalty spot.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool visit Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight in the first leg of a huge knockout tie at the San Siro. The Reds qualified for the last-16 after winning all of their six group games, including victory against AC Milan in tonight’s stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in great form, having won four matches in a row in the Premier League to keep pace with Manchester City in the table. They face an Inter side who qualified as runners-up behind Real Madrid, with the Italian champions involved in a title race themselves in Serie A. Here’s everything you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Psg#The Champions League#French#Argentine#The Red Devils#The Premier League#Carabao Cup#Portuguese
12up

Ronaldo breaks goalless streak to help Man United win

In what was a must-win game for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him to most. Going up against Brighton at home, Ronaldo also ended his long streak of matches without scoring. He did so by recording this thunderbolt at Old Trafford, putting Man United up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Is Messi bad at penalties? PSG star's miss vs. Real Madrid equalled Champions League record

When it comes to Lionel Messi's all-round footballing ability, it's hard to point out too many weaknesses. The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who has scored 759 goals in 957 games across a trophy-laden career, probably doesn't require many pointers when it comes to tightening up his game. The 5-foot-7 forward even scored a header in the 2009 Champions League final for Barcelona, so you can't say he doesn't carry an aerial threat.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi matches Thierry Henry's unwanted record of most MISSED penalties in Champions League history after the PSG star saw his spot-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois in win over Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has matched Thierry Henry's unwanted record for missing the most penalties in Champions League history, after he saw his spot-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois in PSG's 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday. The Argentine blew a golden opportunity to break the deadlock at the Parc des Princes...
SOCCER
ESPN

Torino's Belotti stunts Juventus' title hopes in derby draw

Juventus' faint Serie A title hopes were further dented by local rivals Torino, who fought their way back to earn a deserved 1-1 draw in Friday night's derby. An Andrea Belotti volley in the second half cancelled out Matthijs de Ligt's early header, leaving Juve fourth in the table on 47 points after 26 games, eight behind leaders AC Milan, who visit bottom side Salernitana on Saturday.
SOCCER
BBC

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Levante: La Liga champions stunned by bottom club

Atletico Madrid's poor form continued as the La Liga champions were beaten by bottom club Levante on Wednesday. Gonzalo Melero scored the only goal of the game in the second half, driving home from the middle of the box. Angel Correa thought he had equalised in stoppage time with a...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Torino for the Derby della Mole

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Juventus hosts Torino for the Derby della Mole (Turin Derby) in Serie A. Danilo’s injury-time equalizer at Atalanta on Sunday stretched Juve’s unbeaten run in the league to 11 games, but the “Old Lady” will need the same resilience against its local rival, which has one of the best defenses in Serie A. Only Juve and Inter Milan have conceded fewer than Torino’s 25 goals in 24 games, while its 69 shots allowed on target is the lowest in the division. Torino lost both its last games –- to Udinese and Venezia –- giving it added incentive to claim derby honors and get back on track. Torino captain Andrea Belotti’s return as a substitute last weekend is timely. Both Rolando Mandragora and Saša Lukić are available again after serving suspensions against Venezia. Denis Zakaria should start for Juve after being rested against Atalanta, while fellow new signing Dušan Vlahović will get another chance to shine after failing to score in Bergamo on Sunday.
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

Inter v Liverpool | Match Preview | UEFA Champions League | UCL

Fresh off the back of a resolute 1-0 victory at Turf Moor, Liverpool turn their focus back to European action where they return to Milan and the San Siro, on this occasion facing Inter. The Reds will hope for a similar outcome to their most recent visit to the iconic stadium, where a 2-1 victory was achieved away at AC Milan to complete a perfect group stage.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy