ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NZ vs SA, 1st Test, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report, and other updates.

By Karan Pathak
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2-match Test series between host New Zealand and South Africa will begin on Thursday. The first NZ vs SA test match will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. It will be a new challenge for the Kiwis who will be playing without the experienced duo of Kane Williamson and...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ben McDermott: Hampshire sign Australia batter for T20 Blast

Hampshire have signed Australia opening batter Ben McDermott as an overseas player for this season's T20 Blast. McDermott, 27, son of former Australia fast bowler Craig, is set to be available for the whole competition. The right-hander has recently been recalled to Australia's T20 squad, opening in the ongoing five-match...
WORLD
Reuters

India unlikely to field cricket teams in Hangzhou Asiad

NEW DELHI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Cricket will make a comeback at the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this year but India, the game's financial engine, is unlikely to field teams owing to existing commitments. Few expected India's men's team to compete in the September Games risking injury to the...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

India beats West Indies by 8 runs to clinch T20 series

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Rovman Powell’s hard hitting went in vain as India beat West Indies by eight runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Needing 25 runs off the last over, Powell smashed two sixes to bring the equation down to 11 off two. But Harshal Patel held his nerve to restrict the West Indies to 178-3.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Temba Bavuma
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Person
Tom Blundell
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Keshav Maharaj
Person
Marco Jansen
Person
Devon Conway
Person
Kyle Jamieson
BBC

'More like the England I know' - Canada's Bev Priestman on the Lionesses

Canada head coach Bev Priestman said England looked "more like the England I know" after her side drew 1-1 with the Lionesses in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup. Priestman was assistant manager with England under former boss Phil Neville and helped guide the team to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.
SPORTS
BBC

European Cricket League: Griffins secure top-three place despite narrow loss

Guernsey champions Griffins have made the top three of their group in the European Cricket League despite a narrow defeat in their final game. They beat Bulgarian champions Indo-Bulgarian by eight wickets in the first of their two matches on Wednesday as they reached their target of 108 with three balls to spare.
WORLD
The Independent

Courtney Lawes set to return for England against Wales after recovering from concussion

Courtney Lawes has resumed full training in time to reinforce the middle phase of England’s Six Nations title push.Lawes was unable to play in the opening two rounds of the tournament because of concussion but has now completed his return to play protocols and comes into contention to face Wales next Saturday.As well as restoring the 32-year-old to England’s back row, Eddie Jones must decide whether he should resume in the captaincy role he filled during the autumn.“Courtney trained fully today (Friday), which is obviously really good news for himself and England. He looked sharp,” defence coach Anthony Seibold said.“That was the last box for him to tick. He’s had a very thorough return to play integration and did everything in the session.” Read More UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertUkraine news: Rebels say Kiev forces shelled them again
WORLD
SkySports

Six Nations organisers rule out South Africa joining championship

Six Nations organisers have sought to end persistent speculation over South Africa joining the championship by ruling out any changes being made to the existing participants. Earlier this week the Springboks committed to remaining in the Rugby Championship until at least 2025, only for it to be suggested that they would align themselves with the northern hemisphere thereafter.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Fantasy Cricket#Cricket In South Africa#Sa#1st Test#Pitch Report#Kiwis#Paternity#Indian#Seamers
SkySports

Six Nations: Marcus Smith relishes link-up with childhood icon Manu Tuilagi as England prepare for Wales clash

Manu Tuilagi’s return to the England set-up has brought back memories of his youth for up-and-coming star Marcus Smith. Centre Tuilagi has been recalled to Eddie Jones' squad for this week's five-day training camp ahead of the upcoming Six Nations showdown with Wales at Twickenham after recovering from a hamstring injury and could well form part of the 10-12 axis with fly-half Smith.
RUGBY
BBC

T20 World Cup qualifiers: Ireland slump to 18-run defeat by UAE in opener

UAE 157-5 (20 overs): Aravind 97*; Young 2-34 Ireland 139-9 (20 over): Stirling 32, Tucker 25; Meiyappan 3-16 Ireland's T20 World Cup qualifying campaign got off to a losing start as they once again succumbed to spin bowling in an 18-run defeat by the UAE. Chasing 158, Paul Stirling and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
ESPN

England draw with Canada in Arnold Clark Cup opener

England played to a 1-1 draw with Canada in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup in Middlesbrough on Thursday night. Millie Bright opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for the Lionesses, but Canada hit back early in the second half through Janine Beckie to level the score.
MLS
Daily Mail

England 1-1 Canada: Man City's Janine Beckie spoils Lionesses' night after Sarina Wiegman's side went ahead through a stunning Millie Bright strike in Arnold Clark Cup clash

England Women had to settle for a 1-1 draw in their opening Arnold Clark Cup fixture as Canada came from behind to claim a point at the Riverside. Millie Bright's volley had given England the lead at half-time but Manchester City winger Janine Beckie's stunner drew the Olympic gold medal winners level shortly after the break.
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: England forward Courtney Lawes declared fit to face Wales

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England forward Courtney Lawes has been declared fit to face Wales in the...
RUGBY
BBC

Jamie Roberts: Wales and Lions centre set for Waratahs debut

Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts is set to make his Waratahs debut off the bench against Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific tournament on Friday. The 35-year-old left Dragons in January when his family emigrated to Sydney. Super Rugby Pacific includes the leading Australian and...
RUGBY
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales to play warm-up game again USA Select XV

Wales women will prepare for this year's Six Nations with a warm-up game against a USA Select XV. It will be played at Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets on 12 March. It will be the first competitive game Wales have played since 12 players went professional and a further 11 signed retainer contracts.
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Bath v Leicester Tigers (Sat)

Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Fly-half Danny Cipriani is back in the Bath squad for the first time since early December following concussion. Tom de Glanville returns at full-back and Will...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy