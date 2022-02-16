NZ vs SA, 1st Test, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report, and other updates.

Courtney Lawes has resumed full training in time to reinforce the middle phase of England’s Six Nations title push.Lawes was unable to play in the opening two rounds of the tournament because of concussion but has now completed his return to play protocols and comes into contention to face Wales next Saturday.As well as restoring the 32-year-old to England’s back row, Eddie Jones must decide whether he should resume in the captaincy role he filled during the autumn.“Courtney trained fully today (Friday), which is obviously really good news for himself and England. He looked sharp,” defence coach Anthony Seibold said.“That was the last box for him to tick. He’s had a very thorough return to play integration and did everything in the session.” Read More UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertUkraine news: Rebels say Kiev forces shelled them again

