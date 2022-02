LeBron James hasn't had much cause to celebrate so far this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling greatly in their quest to win another NBA title with the King on their roster. However, with no game to play last Sunday and the Super Bowl in town, LeBron was able to proverbially let his hair down and have some fun attending the event. It would seem that LBJ had a blast too, he was seen singing along to the half-time show as well as enjoying himself in his box at SoFi Stadium.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO