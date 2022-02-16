ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia marries Elisa Achilli in Switzerland

By Caroline Blair
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3Oc7_0eGGZDdP00
Navarone Garcia and Elisa Achilli tied the knot in Switzerland. priscillapresley/Instagram

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia wed Elisa Achilli in Konolfingen, Switzerland on Tuesday after four years of dating.

The mother of the groom announced the happy news on social media, with two snaps from the couple’s big day.

“Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!! The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hünigen Hotel in Switzerland. I couldn’t be happier!” Presley, 76, captioned the photos of the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBYX3_0eGGZDdP00
Garcia and Achilli have been together for four years.

The bride wore an elegant long-sleeve gown that featured small white designs of vines and petals. Achilli, 22, also donned a floor-length veil attached to her loose brown curls with a delicate flower barrette.

The groom, 34, also kept it classy wearing a blue suit with black trim and a handkerchief tucked into his front pocket.

After the couple said their vows, they walked hand-in-hand down the aisle as guests threw different colored flower petals in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rg0zZ_0eGGZDdP00
The couple wed at the Schloss Hünigen Hotel in Switzerland.

“I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive,” Garcia told People. “She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her.”

“Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I’m so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife,” Achilli added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4Jzp_0eGGZDdP00
The happy couple were engaged for more than a year.

Garcia proposed to Achilli on Christmas 2020.

“SHE SAID YESSSS!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS!! #Engaged #MERRYCHRISTMAS #happyholidays,” Garcia captioned a photo of Achilli’s hand wearing a gold band with thin diamonds wrapping all the way around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGvtQ_0eGGZDdP00
Presley exclaimed how she couldn’t be “happier” for the newlyweds.

Presley and her late ex-husband Elvis Presley were married from 1967 to 1973 and had daughter Lisa Marie in 1968. In 1984, Priscilla was introduced to Brazilian screenwriter Marco Garibaldi and they welcomed Garcia in 1987. The pair were never legally married and split in 2006.

Priscilla and Garcia did not immediately responded to Page Six’s request for comment.

Comments / 0

